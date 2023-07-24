2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead after 3-car crash on West 117th Street in Cleveland

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a driver died Saturday evening following a three-car crash near the shopping plaza on West 117th Street.

According to police, the crash took place around 8 p.m. near the West 117th Street exit on I-90 by Target and Giant Eagle.

Officers say a driver, identified as Peter Bush, 43, failed to stop at the end of the exit ramp, sending his vehicle into traffic and causing a chain reaction of crashes.

First responders took all three drivers to MetroHealth following the crash, where police say Bush died from his injuries.

There is no word on the conditions of the other drivers.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

