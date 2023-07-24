2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 killed, another injured in downtown Cleveland shooting Sunday

Fatal shooting
Fatal shooting(WALB)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning shooting Sunday killed one man and left another injured, according to Cleveland police.

Police said around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to Metro Hospital for a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

He soon succumbed to his injuries, police said.

A 44-year-old woman was also shot in the gunfire.

Early investigations indicated that there was a shooting between the lots of 1438 St. Clair, Power Cabaret, and 1437 St. Clair, Medusa Restaurant and Lounge.

No arrests have been made in this case, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can also be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

