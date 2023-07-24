CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Downtown Cleveland early Monday morning.

Cleveland EMS officials confirmed they found the victim, a 22-year-old man, at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Prospect Avenue at 1:54 a.m.

This shooting occurred one block away from the fatal shooting that occurred less than an hour before.

22-year-old shot in Downtown Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported the man to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.