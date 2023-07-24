2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Downtown Cleveland early Monday morning.

Cleveland EMS officials confirmed they found the victim, a 22-year-old man, at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Prospect Avenue at 1:54 a.m.

This shooting occurred one block away from the fatal shooting that occurred less than an hour before.

RELATED: Cleveland 24-year-old fatally shot near Progressive Field
22-year-old shot in Downtown Cleveland
Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported the man to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

