26-year-old Michigan man killed in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man died Friday night after a suspected homicide in Parma.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said EMS transported the 26-year-old victim from an address in the 6500 block of State Road to University Hospitals Medical Center.

The medical examiner said the man, identified as Julius Sanders, of Westland, Michigan, died after being taken to UH.

