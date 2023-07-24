Akron firefighters rescue cat trapped inside a car
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat owes one of its nine lives to Akron firefighters!
A woman drove to Akron Fire Station 4 Monday after hearing some strange noises from under the hood of her recently purchased vehicle.
Fire-Medics Justin Tony and Rick Fullen found the kitten trapped inside and rescued her.
The cat was then taken to a local animal rescue shelter.
