Akron firefighters rescue cat trapped inside a car

Akron cat rescue
Akron cat rescue((Source: Akron fire))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat owes one of its nine lives to Akron firefighters!

A woman drove to Akron Fire Station 4 Monday after hearing some strange noises from under the hood of her recently purchased vehicle.

Fire-Medics Justin Tony and Rick Fullen found the kitten trapped inside and rescued her.

The cat was then taken to a local animal rescue shelter.

