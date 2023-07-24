Akron firefighters rescue cat trapped inside a car

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat owes one of its nine lives to Akron firefighters!

Today a motorist who recently purchased a vehicle, stopped by station 4 after hearing some strange noises from under the hood. Fire-Medics Justin Tony and Rick Fullen were able to find and safely rescue the furry stowaway! The cat was taken to One of a Kind after. #330forthe330 pic.twitter.com/lmsVNtIoZw — Akron Firefighters Association L330🚒🚑🇺🇸 (@fire_330) July 24, 2023

A woman drove to Akron Fire Station 4 Monday after hearing some strange noises from under the hood of her recently purchased vehicle.

Fire-Medics Justin Tony and Rick Fullen found the kitten trapped inside and rescued her.

The cat was then taken to a local animal rescue shelter.

