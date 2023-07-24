Armed man robs Circle K in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for an armed man who robbed a Circle K Saturday evening.

According to police, the robbery happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Ave.

After walking into the store, police said the suspect approached the clerk and demanded cash from the register.

He then fled northbound on East Avenue with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers said they searched the area, but could not find him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on our website, www.AkronCops.org.

