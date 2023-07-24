2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Bedford boyfriend accused of killing girlfriend to face judge

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bedford man accused of killing his 26-year-old girlfriend is scheduled to appear in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning.

Bedford police arrested Michael Roarty-Nugent on Friday, July 21. He is charged with murder.

Breneisha Lightfoot was reported missing by family members on Tuesday, July 18.

Bedford police said when they went to her Colony Club apartment, they found “evidence indicating someone may have been seriously injured there.”

Lightfoot’s body was discovered Friday, July 21 in the area of E. 64th Street and Francis Avenue in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Lightfoot’s body was found in a wooded area.

RELATED: Body of missing Bedford woman found in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
Michael Roarty-Nugent
Michael Roarty-Nugent((Source: Bedford police))

Her cause of death has not been disclosed at this point.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Police found the 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene.
Police: Akron drive-by shooting hospitalizes 27-year-old man
Ernest Alexander
Trial continued for Cleveland father charged with murder of 3-month-old son
Armed man robs Circle K in Akron
Darchun Burks
Bond set at $25k for woman accused of attempted arson at Enterprise Rent-A-Car