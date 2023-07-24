2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bond set at $25k for woman accused of attempted arson at Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Dar’chun Burks was arrested and has been charged on 11 counts including aggravated arson, burglary, vandalism and grand theft
Darchun Burks
Darchun Burks(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas set bond at $25,000 for the woman accused of attempting to set rental cars on fire at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car she was previously fired from for stealing cars.

Police arrested 26-year-old Dar’chun Burks, of Cleveland Heights, on July 9 at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car located at 18809 Maplewood Ave., near the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The grand jury on July 19 voted to indict Burks on 11 charges:

  • 2 counts of aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies
  • 1 count of attempted aggravated arson, a second-degree felony
  • 1 count of attempted aggravated arson, a third-degree felony
  • 1 count of burglary, a second-degree felony
  • 2 counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies
  • 1 count of vandalism, a third-degree felony
  • 1 count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony
  • 1 count of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor
  • 1 count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor

The police report said Burks damaged multiple cars and buildings.

Burks also spilled gasoline on the ground with the intention of setting it on fire, the report said, adding that fire investigators found a box of matches near the gasoline pumps and collected it for evidence.

RELATED: Cleveland Heights woman attempts to set cars on fire at Enterprise that fired her for stealing a car

Cleveland Police said Burks was previously fired for stealing one of the rental cars and driving around in it.

CPD also said Burks on June 15 led Parma police officers on a chase using a car she stole from the Enterprise she was fired from.

Police say it could take some time to assess all of the damage done to the vehicles and the property. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage hoping the cameras captured the entire incident, start to finish.

Burks will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on July 24.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

