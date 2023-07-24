Browns tight end David Njoku: ‘I’m excited, bro’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - David Njoku expects big things from the Browns in the first full season with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

“I’m excited, bro,” Njoku said Monday at training camp in West Virginia. “I think we all have high expectations for the whole team.”

Njoku, 27, is entering his 7th season in Cleveland. He has 19 career TD in 79 games, averaging 11.6 yards per catch.

Favorite throw of the day...



Watson processed the inverted Cover-2 and nailed this slot fade off shock to Njoku for 21 yards on 2nd & 18. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ZNSbZjKTYf — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) January 2, 2023

The Browns first preseason game is Aug. 3 against the Jets in the Hall of Fame game.

