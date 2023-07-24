2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns tight end David Njoku: ‘I’m excited, bro’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - David Njoku expects big things from the Browns in the first full season with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

“I’m excited, bro,” Njoku said Monday at training camp in West Virginia. “I think we all have high expectations for the whole team.”

Njoku, 27, is entering his 7th season in Cleveland. He has 19 career TD in 79 games, averaging 11.6 yards per catch.

The Browns first preseason game is Aug. 3 against the Jets in the Hall of Fame game.

