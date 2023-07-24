2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Caught On Camera: Cleveland driver strikes woman outside of a business

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance video captured the moment a Cleveland woman was struck by a car near East 76th Street earlier this month.

On July 19, Unique Cage and her husband were standing outside their business, the Union Corner Store, when a driver jumped the curb and slammed into her.

Cage said the driver got of the car and yelled at her.

“She was yelling, saying why would I jump in the front of her car,” said Cage.

In the video, it’s clear Cage was trying to avoid the car.

“Maybe she was under some type of influence because who hits someone and jump out the car after running on the sidewalk,” said Cage.

Cage did not want to show her face on camera.

“I seen a car coming towards me going about 35-40 miles per hour and I tried to run, but I couldn’t get away,” said Cage. “I was knocked in the middle of the street. I was so in shock. I jumped up and tried to run, but later collapsed across the street.”

Cage was taken to University Hospitals. She doesn’t have any broken bones, but she is left with several scrapes, cuts and bruises.

“I can’t put any weight on the right side of my body,” said Cage. “I have severe bruising all over my butt, back, my arms, my legs.”

“It’s hard for me to go up and down the stairs, stand up, sit down,” said Cage. “I don’t even want to get up and come down to my business, it was hard for me to come down here today.”

Cage told 19 News police told her the driver will only get a citation for reckless driving.

“I asked why wasn’t she cited on scene or why weren’t drug testing did and he stated she will receive it in the mail,” said Cage.

19 News reached out to police. We are working to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Summit County coach accused of sex crimes against a female teenager
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
1 killed, 2 hurt in 3 separate downtown Cleveland shootings
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman alive following crash
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman alive after crash
Video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Circleville K9 attacking a truck driver...
K9 expert weighs in on attack of truck driver who had his hands up, Circleville police investigating