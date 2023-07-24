Caught On Camera: Cleveland driver strikes woman outside of a business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance video captured the moment a Cleveland woman was struck by a car near East 76th Street earlier this month.

On July 19, Unique Cage and her husband were standing outside their business, the Union Corner Store, when a driver jumped the curb and slammed into her.

Cage said the driver got of the car and yelled at her.

“She was yelling, saying why would I jump in the front of her car,” said Cage.

In the video, it’s clear Cage was trying to avoid the car.

“Maybe she was under some type of influence because who hits someone and jump out the car after running on the sidewalk,” said Cage.

Cage did not want to show her face on camera.

“I seen a car coming towards me going about 35-40 miles per hour and I tried to run, but I couldn’t get away,” said Cage. “I was knocked in the middle of the street. I was so in shock. I jumped up and tried to run, but later collapsed across the street.”

Cage was taken to University Hospitals. She doesn’t have any broken bones, but she is left with several scrapes, cuts and bruises.

“I can’t put any weight on the right side of my body,” said Cage. “I have severe bruising all over my butt, back, my arms, my legs.”

“It’s hard for me to go up and down the stairs, stand up, sit down,” said Cage. “I don’t even want to get up and come down to my business, it was hard for me to come down here today.”

Cage told 19 News police told her the driver will only get a citation for reckless driving.

“I asked why wasn’t she cited on scene or why weren’t drug testing did and he stated she will receive it in the mail,” said Cage.

19 News reached out to police. We are working to gather more information.

