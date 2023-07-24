Cleveland Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting in The Flats
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in The Flats.
Cleveland Police officials confirmed the shooting happened at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Old River Road.
CPD said Cleveland EMS transported one man to a local hospital.
His current condition is unknown.
Cleveland Police also said officers found shell casings outside of a bar in the area of the shooting.
Police did not confirm the circumstances of the shooting or any suspects.
