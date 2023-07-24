2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting in The Flats

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in The Flats.

Cleveland Police officials confirmed the shooting happened at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Old River Road.

CPD said Cleveland EMS transported one man to a local hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

Cleveland Police also said officers found shell casings outside of a bar in the area of the shooting.

Police did not confirm the circumstances of the shooting or any suspects.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

