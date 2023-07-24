How Lakewood City Schools is helping improve students’ mental health

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood City Schools wants to make sure no student has to deal with mental health alone.

The district’s director of student services, Lisa Bruening, will be speaking at Ohio’s School Safety Summit this week to talk about how they are helping students avoid a mental health crisis.

The summit addresses the concerns of schools statewide, including solutions to make schools safer.

“We do a lot with ‘reset’ which is an alternative to discipline, a way of teaching students mindfulness activities that allow them when they are feeling anxious or going into maybe a more distributive state to use these tools,” Bruening said.

It’s a real shot at a solution.

The National Association of School Psychologists said research shows students who receive social–emotional, mental, and behavioral care achieve better academically.

“School climate, classroom behavior, engagement in learning, and students’ sense of connectedness and well-being all improve as well,” NASP said.

Bruening said students’ families are also a part of the approach.

“What are those other actions they can take rather than resorting to violence whether it’s through a gun, whether it’s through physical altercation, are there other ways a family could seek help, be connected to those resources so that they didn’t go that final step that could lead to a violence that we do not want to see,” Bruening said.

The district also partners with the Cleveland Clinic to help students receive healthcare, including child psychiatrists.

Bruening said the goal is to keep students in school and set them up for a positive future.

“Part of Cleveland Clinic’s mental health services with Lakewood, we have what we call a student navigator,” Bruening said. “This is a person, a social worker, who works with the students and their families to help them get the support they need when they are entering crisis or mental health disruptions.”

