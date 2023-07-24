Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat and humidity cranking up this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few isolated storms to start off your Monday.

Rain chances will be very isolated today. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s.

The next big thing is the return (or arrival) of heat and humidity by the middle of this week.

We’ve only hit 90 degrees once in Cleveland so far this year, and that will change this week.

Expect temperatures to climb into the 90s by Wednesday.

Humidity and dew points will be in the 70s, which means it will feel even hotter outside.

Expect heat index values in the upper 90s by Friday.

With this much heat and humidity around, it won’t take much for a pop-up storm each day.

Our next cold front arrives late Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.