Police: Akron drive-by shooting hospitalizes 27-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Hardesty Boulevard.

Miller said police found the 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene.

Miller said EMS transported the man to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, and the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

APD said investigators determined that a black SUV drove by two occupants, both of which have not been identified, fired multiple shots at the victim while he was in the driveway.

APD said at least 12 shell casings were collected along with other evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

