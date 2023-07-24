Reward offered for fugitive who allegedly attacked woman in Lorain County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for man who assaulted a woman in Lorain County, requiring her to undergo reconstructive surgery.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Darnell McMorris, 44, attacked the victim on May 21 in Lorain.

McMorris, 44, is a Black man about 6′3″ and weighing about 300 pounds.

McMorris’s last known address was in Cleveland Heights; however, McMorris has ties from Ashtabula County and the Lorain County area, said the U.S. Marshals.

If you have any information in reference to McMorris, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

