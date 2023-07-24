2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Reward offered for fugitive who allegedly attacked woman in Lorain County

Darnell McMorris
Darnell McMorris((Source: U.S. Marshals))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for man who assaulted a woman in Lorain County, requiring her to undergo reconstructive surgery.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Darnell McMorris, 44, attacked the victim on May 21 in Lorain.

McMorris, 44, is a Black man about 6′3″ and weighing about 300 pounds.

McMorris’s last known address was in Cleveland Heights; however, McMorris has ties from Ashtabula County and the Lorain County area, said the U.S. Marshals.

If you have any information in reference to McMorris, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Jaylon Jennings
Court hearing for 2 men accused in the mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District
Officer Wayne Leon
Road renamed in memory of Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
1 killed, 2 hurt in 3 separate Downtown Cleveland shootings
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting in The Flats