Road renamed in memory of Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dedication ceremony will be held Monday morning to rename a section of Lorain Avenue after Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon.

The Officer Wayne Leon Memorial Highway will be located on the stretch of road in front of St. Ignatius High School, Officer Leon’s alma mater.

Officer Leon, 32, was killed at a gas station after pulling over Quisi Bryan on June 25, 2000.

Officer Wayne Leon
Officer Wayne Leon((Source: Cleveland police))

Cleveland police said Bryan was a suspect in a prior shooting and shot Officer Leon in the face during questioning.

Bryan fled the scene, but was arrested by other officers after a police chase.

At the time of the murder, Bryan was on parole after serving time for a 1995 attempted robbery conviction.

Officer Leon left behind a wife and three children.

He had been with the Cleveland Police Department for six years.

Bryan was sentenced to death and his execution date is currently scheduled for Jan. 2026.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

