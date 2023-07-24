2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shane Bieber out until September: Placed on 60-day IL

By Leah Doherty
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians have transferred RHP Shane Bieber from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

Bieber was placed on the IL coming out of the All-Star Break because of elbow inflammation in his pitching arm. At the earliest, Bieber will be eligible for activation on September 10.

“He’s actually self-reporting he’s doing great, Guardians Manager Terry Francona said. “Which we love to hear.”

In response to Bieber being placed on the 60-day IL, the Guardians called up LHP Daniel Norris and optioned LHP Tim Herrin.

