Summit County coach accused of sex crimes against a female teenager

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old table tennis coach is charged with sexual imposition for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a then 15-year-old girl.

Samson Dubina is the owner/coach of the Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy in the 2200 block of S Arlington Rd.

Summit County Sheriff detectives said the alleged victim was a student at the the academy.

Dubina was arrested and charged on July 21.

Detectives added further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-643-8640.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

