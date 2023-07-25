2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Days: Storms fueled by heat and humidity arrive Wednesday

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple 19 First Alert Weather Days have been issued for this week.

by Wednesday, strong to severe storms could move into the area by the afternoon hours from the west.

The storm threat increases Wednesday as heat and humidity start to move in.

This week will bring the hottest weather we’ve experienced all year.

It will be so humid on Thursday and Friday that the heat index, or “feels-like” temperature, will be above 90 degrees...which is why Thursday and Friday are also ALERT days.

The 19 First Alert Weather team is forecasting high temperatures in the low to mid 90s from Wednesday through Friday.

So far, this year, Cleveland Hopkins has only hit 90 degrees once.

Humidity levels will be noticeably higher by the middle of the week.

For Tuesday, expect highs in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

