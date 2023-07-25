19 First Alert Weather Days: Severe storms Wednesday; feeling like 100° Thursday, Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

Scattered storms will move in during the afternoon, and some of those storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats with storms will be damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

The storms will gradually wind down through the evening, but it is possible that we see another quick wave of storms overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

After the thunderstorms move through, the big weather story for the rest of the week will be extreme heat and humidity.

Temperatures will soar through the lower to mid 90s on Thursday and Friday.

With the humidity factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the lower triple digits each afternoon.

If you plan to spend time outdoors Thursday and Friday, be sure to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Stay hydrated.

Never leave people or animals in your vehicle.

So far, this year, Cleveland Hopkins has only hit 90 degrees once.

