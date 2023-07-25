2 Strong 4 Bullies
$5,000 reward for tips on gunman who killed 34-year-old Akron woman in Dollar Tree parking lot

By Rachel Vadaj, Maddi Hebebrand, Julia Bingel and Winnie Dortch
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is still on for the suspect who shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree store on June 3, Akron Police confirmed.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the store located in the 2000 block of W. Market St..

Police said Ernestine Stallings, 34, and a friend had just left the store after buying balloons.

When officers arrived at the store, a citizen was giving Stallings first aid.

EMS transported Stallings to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The Summit County Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the person (or persons) responsible for Stalling’s death.

Call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS (2677) or text TIPSCO plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

Tipsters will stay anonymous.

You can also call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

