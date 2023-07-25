2 Strong 4 Bullies
7 fatal crashes in 3 months: Stark County traffic committee issues warning

After seven fatal crashes this summer in Stark County, The Traffic Fatality Review Committee is issuing reminders for those on the road.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -

Seven fatal crashes have killed seven people from April 2023 to June 2023, officials say.

The committee says two crashes involved individuals who were not wearing seatbelts, four involved motorcycles (3 of which were not wearing helmets), one crash involved a distracted driver and two involved alcohol.

“The Stark County Safe Communities Coalition is continuing to focus on educating Stark County on safe driving practices. Right now, the number of motorcycle crashes and deaths is weighing heavy on the community. It is critical that we “Watch out for Motorcycles”, when behind the wheel and that motorcyclists take measures to protect themselves such as wearing helmets,” said Laura Miller, coalition coordinator.

As of June 30, 11 fatal crashes and 11 deaths have occurred in all of 2023.

At this time in 2022, 15 fatal crashes occurred and 15 people died on Stark County roads.

