Akron man sentenced for Springfield Township drive by shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Reginald Carter, 39, of Akron, was sentenced to 22-to-26 years in prison Tuesday, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

On July 17, a Summit County jury found Carter guilty on all charges:

Two Counts of Felonious Assault with Gun Specifications and Drive-by Shooting Specifications – Felonies of the 2nd degree

Having a Weapon Under Disability – a Felony of the 3rd Degree

On July 23, 2021, Carter shot at a group of kids, some as young as nine, as he drove by them on Linnway Drive in Springfield Township.

Two teens were shot and injured.

