2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron man sentenced for Springfield Township drive by shooting

Reginald Carter
Reginald Carter(Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Reginald Carter, 39, of Akron, was sentenced to 22-to-26 years in prison Tuesday, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

On July 17, a Summit County jury found Carter guilty on all charges:

Two Counts of Felonious Assault with Gun Specifications and Drive-by Shooting Specifications – Felonies of the 2nd degree

Having a Weapon Under Disability – a Felony of the 3rd Degree

On July 23, 2021, Carter shot at a group of kids, some as young as nine, as he drove by them on Linnway Drive in Springfield Township.

Two teens were shot and injured.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

FILE - Jimmy Brown (32), running back for the Cleveland Browns, is shown in action against the...
Football great Jim Brown’s life and legacy to be celebrated as part of Hall of Fame weekend
Chris Daniels, Four-Time Winner of Minnesota Bus Roadeo
University Hospitals opens new urgent care in Mayfield Heights
Suicide now the 2nd leading cause of death for Ohio kids, young adults
Suicide now the 2nd leading cause of death for Ohio kids, young adults
heat and humidity arrive this week
19 First Alert Weather Days: Severe storms Wednesday; feeling like 100° Thursday, Friday
heat and humidity arrive this week
19 First Alert Weather Days: Severe storms Wednesday; feeling like 100° Thursday, Friday