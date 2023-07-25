Akron mom accuses daycare workers of child abuse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are investigating an incident at A Beautiful Child Preschool and Daycare on Brittain Road.

Surveillance video shows an employee pushing 8-year-old Kaecyn Benson up a ramp. He falls hard when she shoves him through the front door of the building.

The altercation took place on July 13. It was Kaecyn’s third day at the center.

“Definitely angry and upset. These are people who are suppose to protect your kids while you are not there,” said Khamisha Petty.

The employees told Akron Police Kaecyn was misbehaving. They said he almost ran into oncoming traffic and claim they were trying to restrain and protect him.

“Various staff members were trying to restrain him from leaving the facility. He was outside. He later took off running and ran south on Brittain Road on Tallmadge where he could have almost been struck by a car,” said Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller.

Employees said Kaecyn was spitting and kicking objects when they finally pushed him back into the building.

A separate video shows the same workers dragging Kaecyn and turning him on his stomach on the floor. A second employee sat on him.

“The staff appeared to have gone a great length prior too and trying to restrain him,” said Lt. Miller. “They were trying to prevent the child from harming staff members, himself and or spitting on other individuals.”

Petty disagrees with how the employees handled her child. Kaecyn suffered scrapes on his face and a concussion.

“Pushing him, shoving him, dragging him across the floor that took it beyond trying to restrain him,” said Petty.

19 News went to the daycare. No one came to the door. We also confirmed an Akron Police detective was on scene at the time.

19 News also checked state inspection reports. The last inspection was November 2022.

It shows at least one staff member didn’t complete the child abuse and neglect recognition and prevention training.

In September 2022, the report said employees did not protect or remove a child from a situation and/or person determined to be unsafe. This resulted in a serious injury to a child.

“When I picked this daycare, I thought I looked at everything. I wish I would have done a little more research before putting my kids here,” said Petty.

Petty quit her job. She does not have child care. Kaecyn is afraid to left alone with anyone besides his mother and close relatives.

This is a developing story.

