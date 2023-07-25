2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bedford Heights police officer made to hand over K-9 after leaving department

A Bedford Heights police officer is handing his k-9 over to the Bedford Heights Police...
A Bedford Heights police officer is handing his k-9 over to the Bedford Heights Police Department Tuesday morning after deciding to transfer to another department.(Source: Bedford Heights Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bedford Heights police officer is handing his k-9 over to the Bedford Heights Police Department Tuesday morning after deciding to transfer to the Strongsville Police Department.

Officer Ryan Kaetzel is handing over K-9 Bosco at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A statement from the city says the dog will be assigned to another officer in the Bedford Heights Police Department.

Officials say any suggestion that Bosco would be euthanized or harmed is false.

“They are forcing me to turn in my canine today at 6:30 A.M. There is major concerns that a 7-year-old dog who’s already starting to slow down showing signs of his hip dysplasia can be retrained with a new handler and a six week school with all one and two-year-old dogs,” Kaetzel told 19 News.

Kaetzel has a federal lawsuit against the department over back pay.

