Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during basketball workout, according to TMZ Sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California Monday, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports reported Bronny was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

In May, Bronny committed to USC.

BREAKING: 2023 5⭐️ Bronny James has committed to USC and Andy Enfield.



Bronny is an athletic, two-way guard who can do a bit of everything. A steady creator, excellent 3pt shooter and an ELITE defender.



He’s ranked #9 in the ‘23 class, per @On3sports. A HUGE pickup. pic.twitter.com/HTRxafsB3M — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) May 6, 2023

Bronny James — the most valuable NIL athlete with a $5.3M valuation per @On3NIL — has committed to USC.



Bronny, one of two male high school players who signed with Nike, will wear it in college. pic.twitter.com/ZIL3LU8jkm — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 6, 2023

He wouldn’t be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024.

Bronny montre tout son talent lors du Nike Peach Jam !!



28pts 6ast & 5 threes (11/22 FG, 5/11 3PT)



pic.twitter.com/AMAZB0TyCw — Bronny James France 🇫🇷 (@BronnyFrance) April 30, 2023

