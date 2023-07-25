Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during basketball workout, according to TMZ Sports
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California Monday, according to TMZ Sports.
TMZ Sports reported Bronny was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.
In May, Bronny committed to USC.
He wouldn’t be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024.
