2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during basketball workout, according to TMZ Sports

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California Monday, according to TMZ Sports.

TMZ Sports reported Bronny was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

In May, Bronny committed to USC.

He wouldn’t be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

West Geauga student honored for stopping a shooting at the school
A Bedford Heights police officer is handing his k-9 over to the Bedford Heights Police...
Bedford Heights police officer made to hand over K-9 after leaving department
Mom claims Parma Heights daycare worker kicked her 2-year-old son
Parma Heights daycare worker pleads not guilty to kicking toddler at daycare
The PulsePoint app is working again in Cleveland.
Life-saving PulsePoint app working again in Cleveland after more than a month offline