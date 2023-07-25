City hosting 4 open houses to hear your thoughts on Cleveland’s parks and rec centers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mayor’s Office of Capital Projects is hosting four open houses this week for anyone to share their thoughts on city parks and recreation centers.

“This has never been done before, so I’m really interested to hear from as many people as possible, to hear their ideas,” said Cleveland’s Parks and Recreation Planning Manager Jay Rauschenbach.

The open houses are scheduled both on Cleveland’s East and West sides:

Wednesday, July 26 at the Gunning Park Recreation Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 27 at the Zelma Watson George Recreation Center from 12 to 2 p.m.

Thursday, July 27 at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 at the South Branch of the Cleveland Public Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Clevelanders can also complete a survey at Cleparksrecplan.com. Both the short and long versions of the survey will remain open through the end of August.

The open houses are the start of a larger 15 year plan to re-imagine Cleveland’s park system.

“At the end of the master plan, we’ll have an idea of not just how much we expect to spend on the whole thing but how we plan to do that over the years,” said Manager of Architecture and Site Development for the city of Cleveland Carter Edman.

The city is preparing for a heavy volume of responses, but the final tally depends on community participation.

“That could be hundreds of people, maybe thousands of people,” Rauschenbach said. “We have these open houses and hopefully we have hundreds of people that show up. It could be five people, it could be 500.”

Edman explains it may take the city up to 18 months to come up with a master park plan once they receive the city’s input.

