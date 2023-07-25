2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Housing Court’s 4th library kiosk allows Clevelanders to attend hearings remotely

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Housing Court officially opened Monday its fourth and final library kiosk in Ohio City, which will facilitate remote court hearings in the city.

“So if I was walking my kids to school, I can stop by here and attend any hearings in the Cleveland Housing Court,” said Cleveland Housing Court Administrative Judge W. Moná Scott.

The kiosk consists of a separate, isolated room with a screen and streaming device at the the Carnegie West Branch of the Cleveland Public Library.

Participants are instantly connected with a judge, where they can carry out their hearing—whether evictions, rent, repairs or any other case handled by the Housing Court.

Other kiosks are located at the South Campus in Clark-Fulton, the Mt. Pleasant Branch, and the Hough Campus.

So far, around two dozen people have used the kiosk services since the first kiosk was installed last year.

Judge Scott hopes more residents can take advantage of the services. “We still have a high volume coming to the justice center,” she said. “You don’t have to think about the paying, you don’t have to think about getting into the building.”

