Cleveland ties to Barbie’s designs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heading to the movies this week? Barbie movie-goers may have one woman to thank for some of the doll’s most iconic looks.

Kitty Black Perkins is a woman of many talents, serving as Chief Designer of Fashions and Doll Concepts for Mattel’s Barbie for over 25 years.

During this time, Black Perkins designed the first Black Barbie, giving girls all over the world a new favorite doll.

According to the National Museum of Play, Black Perkins also worked on Shani & Friends, Mattel’s first exclusive line of Black dolls.

She earned Mattel’s President’s Award in 1985, Mattel’s Chairman Award in 1987, and the DOTY (Doll of the Year) Award in 1990, according to the South Carolina Foundation for Educational Leadership.

Aside from creating over 100 Barbie designs per year, Black Perkins designed for a familiar face in Northeast Ohio.

19 News anchor Tiffani Tucker took to the ice before she took to our TVs, winning a bronze medal at the U.S. National Ice Skating Championships alongside her skating partner.

The pair made history as the first Black ice dancing team.

Early in Tucker’s career, a family friend with an eye for design created her very first dresses.

Ice Skating dress designed by Kitty Black Perkins (Source: Tiffani Tucker)

Ice Skating dress designed by Kitty Black Perkins (Source: Tiffani Tucker)

While Tucker has hung up her skates for now, it is clear that these pieces designed by Black Perkins will always be something she holds near and dear.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.