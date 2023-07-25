2 Strong 4 Bullies
Did your FirstEnergy/Illuminating Company/Ohio Edison bill double? You do still have options

With air conditioning running, June electric bills from FirstEnergy or the Illuminating Company...
With air conditioning running, June electric bills from FirstEnergy or the Illuminating Company or Ohio Edison may have dropped people to the floor with electric prices doubling.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Since April, the warning was sounded that FirstEnergy, Illuminating Company and Ohio Edison customers would see the prices of their electricity double starting with June statements.

While there were two options, some chose to do nothing and are now seeing red when opening statements that included time with their air conditioning running.

Others in Northeast Ohio chose one of the two options; get automatically switched over to Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC) if you live in a member community, or go on the open market and shop for a third party electric company.

Going the third party route is sort of like driving down a street and choosing which gas station has the best price for your car.

While the change to the cost of FirstEnergy and its umbrella companies started June 1, it doesn’t mean you are now locked in for a period of time.

You can always change your provider, but make sure there are no cancelation fees.

FirstEnergy does not charge cancelation fees, but some of the third party companies on the open market do.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

