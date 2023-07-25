2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver sentenced for fiery Summit County crash that injured ODOT worker

By Chris Anderson and Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gregory Pree, the driver of a dump truck who was involved in a crash last year that led to an explosion on I-77, was sentenced to 5 to 7.5 years in prison Tuesday.

On June 12, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Pree pled guilty to the following charges:

  • Aggravated vehicular assault
  • OVI

According to court documents, Pree had cocaine and amphetamine in his system when the crash occurred in May of 2022.

“This was one of the most horrific accidents involving an ODOT employee I’ve ever seen in my life,” said ODOT District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot.

Crash investigators said a 64-year-old Ohio Department of Transportation employee was parked on the side of the road for debris removal when Pree, the 51-year-old identified as the commercial dump truck driver, struck the state highway truck.

Gregory Pree, scene of explosion
Gregory Pree, scene of explosion(Ohio Department of Transportation/Summit County Jail)

The impact caused both vehicles to explode and go up in flames.

Both Pree and the ODOT employee were taken to area hospitals for treatment to their injuries after the crash.

“That gentleman that was driving the truck is on the mend,” Noirot said in October. “He’s not 100 percent but he’s healing. Someone was truly looking over him that day.”

