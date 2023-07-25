2 Strong 4 Bullies
Football great Jim Brown’s life and legacy to be celebrated as part of Hall of Fame weekend

FILE - Jimmy Brown (32), running back for the Cleveland Browns, is shown in action against the...
FILE - Jimmy Brown (32), running back for the Cleveland Browns, is shown in action against the New York Giants in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 14, 1965. NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night, May 18, 2023, with his wife, Monique, by his side, according to a spokeswoman for Brown's family. He was 87. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Jim Brown’s extraordinary life as a football giant and activist will be celebrated as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend activities.

Brown, long considered the standard of excellence for running backs, died in May at age 87. He did not want a funeral. His wife, Monique, has planned a private memorial for her husband on Aug. 3.

The invitation-only gathering will be held at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall near the Hall of Fame, which is hosting the event along with the Cleveland Browns and league. The induction ceremony is set for Aug. 5.

“We wanted to do something right after Jim died and for a variety of reasons — schedules, everybody, Monique wasn’t quite ready — it got put off,” Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam said. “I can’t really think of a better way to do it than do it in Canton.

“Jim Brown’s definitely the greatest Brown of all time and arguably the greatest in the NFL. To do it in Canton, a lot of the gold jackets will be there. I think it’s appropriate to honor his legacy. We’re honored to be part of that.”

The Browns also plan to celebrate Brown during the coming season. Co-owner Dee Haslam said those plans are still being finalized.

Brown rushed for 12,312 yards in nine seasons for Cleveland before retiring in 1965 — after winning his third MVP — to pursue an acting career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

