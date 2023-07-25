2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Former Cleveland Judge Pinkey Carr faces criminal charges

Pinkey Carr
Pinkey Carr(Cleveland Municipal Court)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Court documents confirmed Tuesday that former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr is facing three misdemeanor charges of falsification.

Carr resigned in December after being suspended indefinitely from practicing law and immediately removed from office.

The charges she now faces, all filed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, claim she falsified journal entries during her time as a judge.

Offense dates include May 21, 2019, June 16, 2020 and June 18, 2020.

Carr is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 8 in Cleveland Municipal Court.

In October 2022, Carr faced serious allegations stemming from the beginning of the pandemic.

One of the accusations stated she held hearing when the court was closed in March 2020.

For those who did not show, they were issued arrest warrants and bonds ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.

The Supreme Court said she lied to her presiding judge about issuing arrest warrants to those who didn’t show.

The other allegations of ethics violations include wearing inappropriate clothes. The Court said she would show up to her courtroom in tank tops, t-shirts with images or slogans, spandex shorts, and sneakers.

The Court said her bench was littered with “dolls, cups, novelty items, and junk.”

She was also heard joking about accepting kickbacks in exchange for lenient sentences.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Myles Garrett
Gregory Pree, scene of explosion
Driver sentenced for fiery Summit County crash that injured ODOT worker
Bedford Heights police officer made to hand over K-9 after leaving department
Bedford Heights police officer made to hand over K-9 after leaving department
heat and humidity arrive this week
19 First Alert Weather Days: Storms fueled by heat and humidity arrive Wednesday