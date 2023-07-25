Former Cleveland Judge Pinkey Carr faces criminal charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Court documents confirmed Tuesday that former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr is facing three misdemeanor charges of falsification.

Carr resigned in December after being suspended indefinitely from practicing law and immediately removed from office.

The charges she now faces, all filed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, claim she falsified journal entries during her time as a judge.

Offense dates include May 21, 2019, June 16, 2020 and June 18, 2020.

Carr is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 8 in Cleveland Municipal Court.

In October 2022, Carr faced serious allegations stemming from the beginning of the pandemic.

One of the accusations stated she held hearing when the court was closed in March 2020.

For those who did not show, they were issued arrest warrants and bonds ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.

The Supreme Court said she lied to her presiding judge about issuing arrest warrants to those who didn’t show.

The other allegations of ethics violations include wearing inappropriate clothes. The Court said she would show up to her courtroom in tank tops, t-shirts with images or slogans, spandex shorts, and sneakers.

The Court said her bench was littered with “dolls, cups, novelty items, and junk.”

She was also heard joking about accepting kickbacks in exchange for lenient sentences.

