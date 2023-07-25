Greg Newsome: Northwestern hazing allegations ‘definitely troubling’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Greg Newsome had previously defended his college head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after hazing allegations in the Wildcats program came to light.

Tuesday, he took a much safer tone.

“It’s definitely troubling,” Newsome said Tuesday at Browns camp in West Virginia. “I had a great experience at Northwestern. I have respect for all those guys. But at the end of the day, Cleveland Browns is my team now, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Newsome, 23, was a star at Northwestern from 2018-20. The Browns drafted him in the first round in 2021.

Before tonight, Northwestern's last first-round pick came in 2005.



Greg Newsome II makes that ✌️ on the night for the Wildcats, selected at No. 26 for the Browns. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/63Js8SqLl8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2021

He said he hasn’t talked to Fitzgerald since the hazing story broke.

“No. I texted him, that was it. I haven’t talked to him since.”

