2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Greg Newsome: Northwestern hazing allegations ‘definitely troubling’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Greg Newsome had previously defended his college head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after hazing allegations in the Wildcats program came to light.

Tuesday, he took a much safer tone.

“It’s definitely troubling,” Newsome said Tuesday at Browns camp in West Virginia. “I had a great experience at Northwestern. I have respect for all those guys. But at the end of the day, Cleveland Browns is my team now, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Newsome, 23, was a star at Northwestern from 2018-20. The Browns drafted him in the first round in 2021.

He said he hasn’t talked to Fitzgerald since the hazing story broke.

“No. I texted him, that was it. I haven’t talked to him since.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) looks on after an NFL football game against...
Zeroed in: Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II hopes number change leads to big interception numbers
FILE - Jimmy Brown (32), running back for the Cleveland Browns, is shown in action against the...
Football great Jim Brown’s life and legacy to be celebrated as part of Hall of Fame weekend
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Myles Garrett: ‘I want us to win. We all want to win.’
Dee and Jimmy Haslam
Haslams are ‘really excited about this season’