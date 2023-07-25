Greg Newsome: Northwestern hazing allegations ‘definitely troubling’
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Greg Newsome had previously defended his college head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired after hazing allegations in the Wildcats program came to light.
Tuesday, he took a much safer tone.
“It’s definitely troubling,” Newsome said Tuesday at Browns camp in West Virginia. “I had a great experience at Northwestern. I have respect for all those guys. But at the end of the day, Cleveland Browns is my team now, and that’s what I’m focused on.”
Newsome, 23, was a star at Northwestern from 2018-20. The Browns drafted him in the first round in 2021.
He said he hasn’t talked to Fitzgerald since the hazing story broke.
“No. I texted him, that was it. I haven’t talked to him since.”
