2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Highway Patrol chopper finds missing 4-year-old Ohio child in field (video)

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 4-year-old child is home safe thanks to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation Section, and the happy reunion was caught on camera.

The Patrol’s Aviation Section helped the Greene County Sheriff’s Office with the search for the missing child on July 20, OSHP confirmed.

OSHP said the chopper found the child on the edge of a tall field and the woods, then led deputies, troopers, and “a very grateful family to their child.”

You can see them give the chopper an excited and relieved thumbs-up when they reached the child.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

New in Ohio City: Cleveland tackles eviction issues with Housing Court Kiosks
Cleveland Housing Court’s 4th library kiosk allows Clevelanders to attend hearings remotely
Highway Patrol chopper finds missing 4-year-old Ohio child in field
Highway Patrol chopper finds missing 4-year-old Ohio child in field
Cleveland police investigate a homicide on the city's west side in July, 2023.
Gang violence in Cleveland a high priority for FBI as Justice Dept. pushes steeper charges
Multiple cars broken into in Tremont, 3 suspect vehicles involved, Cleveland Police say
Multiple cars broken into in Tremont, 3 suspect vehicles involved, Cleveland Police say