Lake County fighting rabies in wild animals with vaccinated baits

The Ohio Department of Health is partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture to immunize wild animals against rabies starting July 31.(Source: Lake County Officials)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health is partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture to immunize wild animals against rabies starting July 31.

Officials say the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services Program will be immunizing wild racoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes with oral rabies vaccine baits.

County officials say the baits may be distributed by plane, helicopter or car.

A few baits are not harmful to pets, but officials recommend avoiding your pets saliva for 24 hours and washing skin or wounds that may have been licked.

If the baits are in places pets or children play, move them safely with gloves, a paper towel or a plastic bag, officials say.

If moving a bait, throw it into a wooded area or other raccoon habitat.

