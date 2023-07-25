2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice, reports say

Professional NBA basketball player, LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, from right,...
Professional NBA basketball player, LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, from right, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance from his sons, Bryce James, and Bronny James at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Lebron James’ son Bronny collapsed from a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday, according to media reports.

He collapsed on the court and was taken to the hospital.

Bronny James is now in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU, according to a statement from the family provided to a reporter for The Athletic.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update the media when there is more information,” the statement said.

