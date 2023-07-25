2 Strong 4 Bullies
Liquor bottle thief breaks into Old Brooklyn business, Cleveland Police say

Aside from allegedly helping themselves to bottle service, police said the suspect also pried open the music box.
Liquor bottle thief breaks into Old Brooklyn business, Cleveland Police say
Liquor bottle thief breaks into Old Brooklyn business, Cleveland Police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an Old Brooklyn neighborhood business and stole liquor bottles is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The suspect pried open the door of a business in the 4200 block of Fulton Road at 4:30 a.m. on July 18, according to police.

Police said the suspect then pried open the music box and stole four bottles of liquor.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Liquor bottle thief breaks into Old Brooklyn business, Cleveland Police say
Liquor bottle thief breaks into Old Brooklyn business, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Liquor bottle thief breaks into Old Brooklyn business, Cleveland Police say
Liquor bottle thief breaks into Old Brooklyn business, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

