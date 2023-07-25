2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lorain police ask for witnesses in crash that seriously injured 19-year-old

(Source: MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old male was seriously injured in an accident early Monday after he either fell out of or fell off a moving vehicle.

According to Lorain police, the victim, Navarrayon Mcafee, of Lorain, was found around 12:19 a.m. in the 1900 block of W 19th Street.

When officers arrived, Mcafee was lying on the ground with severe head injuries.

Police said after the accident, the driver continued eastbound on W. 19th Street and has not yet been identified.

Mcafee was transported from the scene by LifeCare Ambulance to Mercy Health Medical Center and then taken by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police said the road was closed for about two hours after the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Michael Bohaty at 440-204-2179.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

U.S. Marshals arrest 2 men for the murder of 15-year-old Warrensville Heights boy
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during basketball workout, according to TMZ Sports
The Ohio Department of Health is partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture to...
Lake County fighting rabies in wild animals with vaccinated baits