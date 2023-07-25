Lorain police ask for witnesses in crash that seriously injured 19-year-old

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old male was seriously injured in an accident early Monday after he either fell out of or fell off a moving vehicle.

According to Lorain police, the victim, Navarrayon Mcafee, of Lorain, was found around 12:19 a.m. in the 1900 block of W 19th Street.

When officers arrived, Mcafee was lying on the ground with severe head injuries.

Police said after the accident, the driver continued eastbound on W. 19th Street and has not yet been identified.

Mcafee was transported from the scene by LifeCare Ambulance to Mercy Health Medical Center and then taken by medical helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police said the road was closed for about two hours after the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Michael Bohaty at 440-204-2179.

