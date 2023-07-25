‘Money should go towards what needs to be fixed’: Cleveland apartment tenant fed up with conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 Troubleshooters addressed another set of issues in a Cleveland apartment complex.

“I don’t know how long we would have waited if we wouldn’t have contacted you guys” said Jateir Hines.

Hines said she was fed up with how she was living at her apartment at Grandview Point in the city’s Euclid-Green neighborhood.

Last week, she had no air conditioning.

Today Hines said that her AC is working, but there are holes in the ceiling and an elevator that doesn’t work.

“I’ve had stroke here and I’ve had to climb from the 2nd floor to the 7th floor because of the constant elevator being down,” said Hines.

Hines told 19 Troubleshooters every time she calls the leasing office to check on when the issues will be corrected, she is ignored.

“My rent is constantly paid every month on time. So, I feel like that money should go towards what needs to be fixed,” said Hines.

The Troubleshooters team didn’t have much of a different outcome after calling and visiting the leasing office.

Online the Apartment is listed as a representative property on Odin Properties.

19 News emailed and called the properties but have yet to hear back.

“Its not right,” said Hines

Hines said she’s thankful for 19 Troubleshooters’ help, but is ready to see more done.

