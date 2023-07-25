CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple cars were broken into in the Tremont neighborhood, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding who was in the trio of suspect vehicles involved in the crime.

The cars were broken into at 1:50 a.m. on July 17 in the 2400 block of West 7th Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the three suspect vehicles shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Multiple cars broken into in Tremont, 3 suspect vehicles involved, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspect vehicles or have any other information on this crime.

