Myles Garrett: ‘I want us to win. We all want to win.’

Garrett spoke after day four of training camp in West Virginia
By Steven Iwanek
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns star Myles Garrett spoke after day four of training camp in Greenbrier, WV, about a wide range of topics.

Some of the topics included mentoring the young defensive linemen, achieving the next step in his career, and playing under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

However the biggest topic seemed to revolve around how Garrett is improving as a leader of the franchise.

“I’m continuing to learn and adjust to what my teammates need and how to get the best out of my team. And there are many other leaders who are very good in their own way. We’re listening to all of them,” said Garrett.

Attached above is the full interview.

The Browns remain in Greenbrier until July 30, when they return home to Berea to prepare for the Hall-of-Fame game on August 2 against the New York Jets.

