2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio police prepare for the annual National Night Out

National Night Out 2023
National Night Out 2023(PRNewswire)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple police departments are getting ready for National Night Out 2023.

National Night Out is always celebrated on the first Tuesday in August.

The purpose of the event is to enhance the relationship between residents and law enforcement, while bringing them together under positive circumstances, said organizers.

Most of the National Night Out events are held during evening hours.

Please reach out to your local police agency to see if they are participating!

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Cleveland ties to Barbie's designs
Cleveland ties to Barbie’s designs
Akron cat rescue
Akron firefighters rescue cat trapped inside a car
Ohio State Highway Patrol enters nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
Ohio State Highway Patrol enters nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
Breneisha Lightfoot
Police: Bedford woman goes missing week of birthday, boyfriend ‘person of interest’