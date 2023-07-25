Parma Heights daycare worker pleads not guilty to kicking toddler at daycare

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for the woman accused of kicking a toddler at a Parma Heights daycare entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Isabelita Garcia was scheduled to be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court on July 20; however, she failed to show up for her hearing. Her attorney filed the plea on July 24.

Parma Heights police charged Garcia with misdemeanor assault and child endangering.

According to police, Garcia kicked a two-year-old boy at the Play Academy Daycare in the 6200 block of Pearl Rd. on July 10.

The boy’s mother was there to pick up her son, saw the incident and called police.

Officers said the alleged assault was also caught on the daycare’s surveillance video.

According to police, the child did not appear injured and did not need medical attention when officers were on the scene.

The little boy no longer goes to that daycare.

Garcia is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 21 for a pre-trial

