2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Study: Children from wealthy families more than twice as likely to attend elite universities

Children from the wealthiest families are more than twice as likely to attend elite universities.
Children from the wealthiest families are more than twice as likely to attend elite universities.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Children from wealthy families are more than twice as likely to attend elite universities than those from middle-class families with comparables SAT and ACT scores, according to research conducted by Opportunity Insights, a group of Harvard researchers and policy analysts studying inequality.

They looked at eight Ivy League universities in addition to Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago. They also analyzed anonymous admissions data linked to income tax records and SAT and ACT scores and defined the top 1% as having an income over $611,000.

They say multiple factors drove the advantage like preference for legacy admissions, weight placed on nonacademic credentials and athletic recruitment.

The study found attending one of the elite institutions has long-lasting effects like increasing students’ chances of reaching the top 1% of income by 60%, almost doubling the likelihood of attending an elite graduate school and tripling their chances of getting employed at a prestigious firm.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

FILE - A police 911 call center is pictured on May 3, 2019, in Dallas. Emergency call center...
911 workers say centers are understaffed, struggling to hire and plagued by burnout
West Geauga student honored for stopping a shooting at the school
19 First Alert Weather Days: Storms fueled by heat and humidity arrive Wednesday
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
$820 million lottery jackpot is 8th largest in US
Emmett Till's cousin talks about combatting misinformation regarding Emmett's slaying in 1955.
Emmett Till's cousin talks about importance of recognition