Suspect breaks window to steal Kia from Tremont, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car theft suspect is on the loose after stealing a woman’s Kia while she was at work in Tremont, Cleveland Police confirmed.

The woman parked her 2020 Kia Forte in the 2200 block of Literary Road on July 11 and went to work, said police.

She returned at 11 p.m. to find that her car was stolen, according to police.

Police said a video captured a suspect pulling up in a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata around 9 p.m. before breaking the window of the Kia and stealing it.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this car theft.

