Toledo family reunited with dog after she went missing for five months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo family has been reunited with their beloved dog after she went missing for nearly half a year.

The Spurlock family told 13 Action News their dog, Ducky, went missing from their home back in February. Her owner, Katlynn, searched frantically for her, putting up fliers, making social media posts, and checking area shelters.

“All of Toledo helped look for her,” said Spurlock.

The Spurlocks were so determined to find Ducky and local agencies became very familiar with her.

“We were familiar with the story. We had flyers with pictures of the dog on it. And we got to know them as they did multiple, multiple walkthroughs.” said Anna Brogan, who works with Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

Five months had passed with no sight of Ducky, until Spurlock got a phone call one day in July.

“The people that had her posted a post saying their dog went missing on July 4 and then someone else found her and took her to LC4 and then they called me,” said Spurlock.

Spurlock told 13 Action News Ducky was taken in by a family living down the street. She escaped when she was spooked by fireworks. A good Samaritan found her unharmed and recognized her from the posters.

“I was praying, please let it be Ducky. And it was Ducky,” said Spurlock.

According to Ohio Law, keeping a dog that belongs to someone else could turn into a matter with police an result in criminal charges such as theft.

“A dog license is your legal identification. It’s identifying the dog and you as it’s owner. So if someone finds your dog and thinks ‘oh this dog is awesome I love it’, or ‘this dog is being abused and I’m going to make it better’ they take that dog, then they’re taking your property,” said Brogan.

It’s unclear right now if any charges with be filed, but for now, the Spurlocks are happy to have their Ducky home.

“She won’t leave my side. She’ll follow me if I go outside, she’ll stare outside the whole time,” said Spurlock, “She’s back to being Ducky again. Wild and good loving Ducky.”

Brogan told 13 Action News because the Spurlocks did the walkthroughs at the shelter and had her licensed, they were able to easily identify them as Ducky’s owner. If your dog doesn’t have a license, they are still available for purchase. You can find out more information on how to register your dog at the Lucas County Canine Care and Control website here.

