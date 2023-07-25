University Hospitals opens new urgent care in Mayfield Heights

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals is hoping to expand healthcare access to many more families in Northeast Ohio.

The hospital system opened its newest urgent care facility in Mayfield Heights on Tuesday, located at 1300 Som Center Road.

The urgent care will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Rick Cicero, the vice president of strategy and partnerships for UH, said they have many in patients in the Mayfield Heights area that could benefit from this.

“People are going to an emergency room or they’re waiting to see their primary care doctor when they have an acute situation that can be seen in an urgent care,” Cicero said.

UH hopes these facilities alleviate the emergency departments and get patients with non-threatening issues their treatment faster.

Their goal is to have patients in and out in under an hour.

“It’s harder and harder for patients to get through an emergency room also to get into their primary care doctor so when they have that acute instance that’s non life threatening an urgent care is perfect for them,” Cicero said.

Within the last year, UH closed its emergency departments at their Bedford and Richmond Heights centers, which had some neighbors worried about having care close by.

“Emergency departments while they are very necessary they don’t necessarily need to be on every street corner and urgent care does need to be more accessible,” Cicero said.

The hospital said staffing issues were to blame for shutting them down.

“You have a different level of staffing in an urgent care facility and right now we’re staffed up but we’re still recruiting because we’re opening more centers,” Cicero said.

If you have a life-threatening emergency, it’s always advised to go to the emergency room.

Cicero said if you have the flu or even a minor broken bone you can stop by an urgent care facility.

