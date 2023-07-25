2 Strong 4 Bullies
West Geauga student honored for stopping a shooting at the school

(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The West Geauga High School student who is credited with stopping a shooting at the school earlier this year, will be honored at a ceremony during a School Safety Summit in Columbus Tuesday morning.

Casey Orloski found a bullet in the bathroom at the school on April 3 and immediately alerted officials.

Casey Orloski
Casey Orloski((Source: GoFundme))

Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young said Brandon Morrissette, 18, of Lyndhurst, was arrested at the high school later that morning.

According to Chief Young, Morrissette had three loaded magazines and a handgun in his backpack. Morrissette also allegedly had a knife secured to his pants.

Morrissette admitted to developing a plan to cause harm to students at the high school and he was planning on using that gun, added Chief Young.

Brandon Morrissette
Brandon Morrissette((Source: Geauga County Sheriff))

Morrissette has pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted aggravated murder, possessing a deadly weapon in a school safety zone and inducing panic.

Morrissette remains behind bars and a next court hearing in Geauga County Court of Common Pleas has not yet been scheduled.

West Geauga High School
West Geauga High School((Source: WOIO))

