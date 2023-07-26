12 juveniles beat man, fire weapons at Cleveland gas station, according to Cuyahoga County prosecutor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding accountability in the juvenile criminal justice system.

According to O’Malley, a recent incident where 12 juveniles attacked a man and fired their weapons at a Cleveland gas station shows the rise in summertime violence involving young people.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and several Cleveland city councilmembers will join O’Malley at the news conference.

Additional details are expected to be released at the news conference.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.